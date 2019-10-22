Stone’s legacy grows

Former sheriff inducted into state hall of fame

COLUMBIA — After retiring from a 44-year tenure as Pickens County sheriff in 2012, David Stone’s name will live forever in local history.

And now, thanks to his induction into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame for Meritorious Service last Friday, Stone’s legacy will be immortalized at the state level as well.

The longest-running sheriff in state history, Stone was one of seven law enforcement officers selected for induction into the hall of fame this year.

Stone was nominated for induction on behalf of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association by another longtime Upstate sheriff — Greenville County’s Johnny Mack Brown.

Brown’s nomination letter lauded Stone for leading

You do not have permission to view this content