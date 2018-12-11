AdvertiseHereH
12/11/2018   Local News   No comments

Storm cancels school, knocks out power for thousands

COUNTY — Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative and Duke Energy officials were still working Tuesday to restore power to local residents affected by a weekend winter storm.

The storm dropped up to eight inches of snow and ice on parts of Pickens County, according to Scott Krentz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Greer office.

More than 3,000 Pickens County residents lost power during the event, which also led the School District of Pickens County to cancel school on

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *