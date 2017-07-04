String of deadly wrecks continues
Six killed on county roads in last three weeks
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — A little more than a week after a deadly three-day stretch claimed three lives on Pickens County roads, three more people were killed in separate accidents in the county over two days last week.
The latest death came last Wednesday night, as Pickens County coroner Kandy
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply