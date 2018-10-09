Study to look at water needs in Pickens County

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County will be funding a water study undertaken by the Pickens County Water Authority.

During its Oct. 1 meeting, Pickens County Council passed a resolution authorizing payment for a one-time grant to the authority to allow it to “study present and future water issues within Pickens County.”

Councilman Trey Whitehurst said the grant will enable a water study of Lake Keowee as it relates to Pickens County’s water needs and securing water rights.

“Right now there’s a pipe that comes out of Lake Keowee that goes to Greenville, and we purchase water back from them,” Whitehurst said.

Officials went through “a very big debate” with Duke Energy during the

