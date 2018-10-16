Suit alleges girl assaulted on school bus

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court against the School District of Pickens County alleges district officials failed to protect a 7-year-old student from sexual assault and blamed the victim for the assault.

“This case is about keeping children safe in schools and making sure those in power don’t take a bad situation and make it worse,” said Charleston-based attorney Josh Slavin, who is representing Pinnacle Financial Partners as conservator and guardian ad litem for the victim, identified as Jane Doe, and, separately, the victim’s mother and father. “When a young child is sexually assaulted, she needs help and love and support.

“Our lawsuit alleges, based on our investigation, that the assistant principal did the exact opposite — she interrogated, blamed and bullied this 7-year-old girl. Schools must train their employees how to properly handle sexual assaults and then make sure the employees follow their training. That’s not what happened here, and that’s why we are bringing this lawsuit.”

The lawsuit says the victim was a student at McKissick Elementary School with no significant disciplinary record. The suit alleges a male student

You do not have permission to view this content