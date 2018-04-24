Summer camp registration now open at Pickens Rec

PICKENS — Pickens Recreation Summer Day Camp 2018 is now being planned.

The camp will be eight one-week sessions starting in June. Weeks will be June 4-8, 11-15, 18-22 and 25-29, July 9-13, 16-20 and 23-27, July 30-Aug. 3 and Aug. 6-10. There will be no day camp from July 2-6.

Day camp will be held at the Pickens Recreation Center at 545 Sangamo Road in Pickens.

Camps will be for ages 6-12 (completed 5K kindergarten through rising

