Suspect gets 30 years in child sex case
PICKENS — A judge sentenced a Pickens man to 30 years in prison last week after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child.
A Pickens County jury convicted David Scott Bagwell, 35, of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor on Aug. 30, according to a release from 13th Circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins.
At trial, assistant solicitor Christopher L. Jones presented evidence that established that Bagwell sexually abused a child younger than 11. The abuse occurred between Aug. 28 and Oct. 30, 2013.
The victim disclosed the abuse to a representative of the Department of Social Services, who referred the case to the Pickens County
