SWU president receives Duke Citizenship Award

CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University president Todd Voss received the Duke Energy Citizenship Award during the annual banquet of the Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce on June 4.

The Duke Energy Citizenship Award is presented to a recipient who exemplifies the characteristics of good citizenship and selfless service. The annual award recipient has a deep concern and love for their community — someone who always steps up when there is a need, placing community over self. Their continuous contributions over time, often quietly, raise them to the stature of community icon for giving and doing.

Accepting the award for Voss, who was traveling outside the country, was his daughter, Emily Voss Slabaugh.

In presenting the award, Leigh Anne Puryear, community relations liaison at Duke Energy, said, “Southern Wesleyan University states that it is their goal to develop

You do not have permission to view this content