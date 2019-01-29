SWU project headed toward fall completion

Jericho Project will serve as disabilities and special needs community on campus

CENTRAL — Just as the walls of Jericho came tumbling down in the famous Bible story, The Jericho Project will be a place where walls that separate citizens with disabilities and special needs from the surrounding community will come down.

The Jericho Project is about preparing its residents to live more independent lives, while being part of a greater community dedicated to life learning experiences.

The Jericho Project is a collaboration of Southern Wesleyan University with disabilities and special needs boards in Pickens and Anderson Counties, along with the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

According to Elaine Thena, director of Pickens County Board of

You do not have permission to view this content