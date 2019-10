The thousands of high school football fans in attendance at Bill Isaacs Field for Friday night’s homecoming game between Pickens and Walhalla got a little extra bang for their buck before kickoff, as Blue Flame linebackers coach JJ Stone took his girlfriend, Lacey Godwin, to midfield, dropped to a knee and asked her to marry him. She said yes. To read more about the game, check out the Football Frenzy section inside this week’s issue.