Tax assessor reviews reassessment process

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County tax assessor David Day wants residents to know that if the value of their property increases due to reassessment, that doesn’t necessarily mean their property taxes will also increase.

Day spoke to county council during a recent committee of the whole meeting.

“Reassessment is not intended to raise property taxes,” he said. “It is intended to distribute property taxes fairly among the taxpayers.”

He said an increase in in the fair market value of property does not mean that the taxable value or taxes will increase at a proportionate rate.

“Taxes don’t increase just because the value increases,” Day said. “Historically, an increase in property value does not equal the same

