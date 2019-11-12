Taylor given Wilkins Award

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Sgt. Art Taylor, a Daniel High School graduate and 27-year veteran of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, has a reputation for always being available when he is needed, even earning the nickname “Mr. Reliable.”

Those qualities are among the many that led to Taylor being awarded with the 2019 Billy Wilkins Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement during a special ceremony Wednesday morning at the Pickens County Courthouse. The award was presented by Wilkins, a longtime 13th Circuit solicitor, and his son, Walt Wilkins, who now represents Pickens and Greenville counties as 13th Circuit solicitor.

Surrounded by family, Taylor said he was deeply touched by the honor.

“It’s the highest honor you can get with the sheriff’s office, or any agency in the county,” Taylor said. “It means a lot to me, because

