Teen drowns at state park

Parents: Boy was trying to save brother

SUNSET — A 15-year-old boy drowned in Lake Keowee on Friday while he was on a camping trip with his church, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

Sahiyd Thomas, of Moore, was found 40 minutes after he went underwater at Keowee Toxaway State Park, according to deputy coroner Gary Duncan.

Dorman High School officials issued a release saying the Dorman sophomore jumped in the water to save his brother, “who appeared to be caught in a current,” according to his parents.

“He was able to get his brother to shore, but unfortunately Sahiyd did not make it,” the release said. “Sahiyd was a sophomore who genuinely cared for others. He loved to sing and was actively involved in the Dorman chorus.”

Thomas was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, and his autopsy took place Saturday.