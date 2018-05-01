Teen hit, killed by SUV in Easley
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — A Greenville teenager died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 123 in Easley.
Sarah Allysa Stamey, 16, of Watson Drive, died at Greenville Memorial Hospital on Saturday night following the accident, Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan said.
The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the Bojangles’ at 6505 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Duncan said.
Stamey was attempting to cross the highway when she was struck.
Seneca resident Denise Lane Painter was traveling through Easley
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply