Teen sentenced in deadly crash

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A Greenville teen has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and hit and run in connection with a collision in Pickens County that left a 75- year-old man dead.

Marcio Adaly Antunez Aleman, 18, entered a guilty plea during a hearing Dec. 19, 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a news release.

Judge Letitia Verdin sentenced Aleman to six years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections prison system, Wilkins said.

The collision occurred on Aug. 5.

Assistant solicitor Baker Cleveland presented evidence that established that Aleman rear-ended a Dodge in Greenville County and drove away from the scene, Wilkins said.

The Dodge’s driver followed him.

Aleman, driving a Ford Explorer, drove from Greenville into Anderson

