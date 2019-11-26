The annual “Thankful for You” celebration luncheon was held at Rock Springs Baptist Church on Nov. 25 to honor the Liberty Community Scholarship Board members, hosted by board chair Lisa Carpenter. The honored guest at the luncheon was South Carolina House Rep. Davey Hiott, who presented each board member with a pocket-sized copy of the Constitution of the United States with accompanying remarks of support and encouragement for the work they do. Pictured, standing from left, are Kathlyn Albertson, Bobby Albertson, Shirley Bowman, Hiott, Tracy Morgan, Karin Shore and Mel Avery. In front are Joy Gibson, Martha Nalley and Carpenter.