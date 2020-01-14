The case of the missing polecat

Does anybody out there remember Pepé Le Pew? He was a fascinating cartoon skunk who was passionately in love with a kitty cat.

Sometimes, love is blind. Poor Pepé didn’t realize that his feline darling couldn’t bear to be around him because of his unfortunate scent.

Anyone who has ever encountered a skunk who has sprayed knows how she felt.

A mystery has developed on Fowler Farm. Upon reaching home rather late in the evening, I was surprised to see what looked like a

You do not have permission to view this content