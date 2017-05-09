The power of prayer

A rainy day did not put a damper on the National Day of Prayer across Pickens County last Thursday. Celebrations to mark the event were held across the county, including at Pickens’ Legacy Square, where a group of local residents gathered to pray for the city, state and nation. Rev. Nath Briley of Pickens Presbyterian Church, above, prayed for South Carolina, while young Carroline Wiklins, left, said a prayer for America’s military and veterans. Rocky Nimmons/Courier