The sad tale of Butch

Butch was a great little guy. We hung together for a couple of years when I was a teenager. Although he was much younger than I, he was one of my best friends.

There wasn’t much we could not talk about. He was a great listener, but usually just wanted to play. As I recall, he loved the water. We would go swimming together in Daddy’s lake. He could swim much better than I. He could out run me. As a matter of fact, he could do a lot of things better than me. Brother Fred always said that he was better looking than me. Even though I did have large ears and a large nose, that’s debatable. However, Brother Fred is a pretty astute observer and wise individual.

Did I mention that Butch was a bulldog? A thoroughbred boxer, to be exact. But he didn’t know that, and I didn’t tell him. He thought he was human. I never knew his mom, but his dad was Rex and belonged to Brother Bobby. Since Butch and I favored so much, he decided to give him to me.

Now dogs back in the ‘60s did not enjoy the family status of today’s dogs. Nor did they have the privileges of today’s dogs. They had to stay outside

