The week before Christmas at our house
Twas the week before Christmas, and I was alone
My wife, credit cards and money all gone.
Gwinnett, Lenox and Perimeter Mall;
She’d gassed up the car, and visited them all.
Her eyes, how they twinkled, her nose like a hound
Her laughter grew shrill, as the bargains she found.
As I sat, in the La-Z-Boy, watching TV;
Commercials and re-runs were all I could see.
The clock on the wall pointed to 10,
When I thought I heard my sweet wife come in.
As I shook the cobwebs from my sleepy head,
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login