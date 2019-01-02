Tigers dismantle Notre Dame in Cotton Bowl

Victory sets up another clash with

Alabama for national championship

By Eric Sprott

Courtesy The Journal

eric@upstatetoday.com

ARLINGTON, Texas — As has been the case so many times this season, Clemson wholly outclassed its competition Saturday afternoon in the Cotton Bowl.

And with their latest conquest — the most impressive victory of their undefeated season thus far — the Tigers will find themselves playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the third time in four seasons.

Keyed by highlight-reel plays from true freshmen Trevor Lawrence and Justyn Ross, along with a smothering defensive effort, the second-ranked Tigers steamrolled past No. 3 Notre Dame by a final score of 30-3 at AT&T

