Time capsule deadline extended

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County residents have a little extra time to gather items they’d like to see included in a time capsule that will be buried later this month.

During Wednesday’s State of the County Luncheon in Easley, county council vice chairman Chris Bowers announced that the deadline to submit items for consideration has been extended to this Friday.

The capsule will be buried at the Pickens County Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 14, following the county’s sesquicentennial Christmas parade, which will run through downtown Pickens. The parade starts at 7 p.m.

“I need everybody in this room to have something at the museum so we can

