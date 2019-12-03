‘Tis the season

As part of an annual holiday tradition dating back nearly 40 years, community members gathered for a lighting ceremony for the huge Christmas tree at Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative headquarters on Main Street in Pickens last week. Former Pickens County sheriff C. David Stone, pictured at left looking at the tree along with family members, had the honors of lighting the tree this year. The event also featured a performance from Easley’s own Ansley Burns, right, a 13-year-old singer who competed on the most recent season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Photos by Rocky Nimmons/Courier