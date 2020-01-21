Uncle Walter and the highway patrol

Mama used to claim that Uncle Walter would argue with a signpost. This was a pretty accurate summing up of one of his well-known tendencies. I don’t know if he actually believed he was always right, but he certainly put up a very convincing defense of his position on any issue.

He was canny in business. Some thought him an operator. Regardless of that, it’s true he knew how to make a trade to his advantage. I don’t believe anyone ever bested him on a business deal, and he could talk his way through almost any negotiation and come out on the winning side. He was a man who took advantage of every opportunity that came his way.

Now one of his boon companions was an old friend, Smith Purcell. Smith would drive out on

You do not have permission to view this content