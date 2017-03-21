Under the big top
Circus coming to Pickens
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Get ready — the circus is coming to town.
The Bargain Exchange Flea Market will host the Lewis & Clark Circus next week.
The circus will hold three shows, with one show on Monday evening and two shows on Tuesday.
The Monday show kicks off at 6 p.m., and the Tuesday shows will be at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The “American Tradition Under the Big Top” promises all
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply