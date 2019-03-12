Upstate Forever, customers oppose Duke rate increase
UPSTATE — As customers get their chance to speak at public hearings this week on a proposed double-digit percentage rate increase from Duke Energy, an Upstate conservation organization has already announced its opposition, saying the new fees would discourage energy efficiency and clean energy innovation.
After commissioners heard directly from Duke Energy Carolinas customers at a meeting in Spartanburg on Tuesday, meetings are also
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login