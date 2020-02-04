Volunteer meeting planned in Liberty

LIBERTY — To prepare for a packed year of special events around town, Liberty will host a volunteer kickoff meeting this week at the Rosewood Center.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the center, located at 419 E. Main St. Anyone interested in helping with events in the city is invited to attend. Those who can’t make it to the meeting but would still like to help can visit libertyscevents.com/volunteer/.

The city’s 2020 event schedule includes the Liberty BBQ Fest on May 9, Love My Liberty festival on July 4, trick-or-treating on Halloween, the Fall for Liberty Bluegrass Festival on Nov. 7, tree-lighting festivities on Dec. 4 and the city’s Christmas parade on Dec. 5.