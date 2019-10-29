Vote on early school start delayed

Community meetings on calendar planned next week

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — Pickens County School Board trustees announced Monday night they are delaying a vote on a 2020-21 school calendar with an early starting date of Aug. 4 to hear more input from the community.

“We just wanted to kind of put the brakes on it a little bit and listen and collect opinions to make sure everybody’s heard before we move quickly into this,” chairman Brian Swords said.

During a work session last Friday, district officials said a waiver had been approved for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to start school Aug. 4, 2020. But Swords said while the district feels fortunate to have been granted a waiver by the state, feedback from parents has included concerns about vacation plans and how the early

You do not have permission to view this content