Vote on early school start delayed
Community meetings on calendar planned next week
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
goliver@upstatetoday.com
EASLEY — Pickens County School Board trustees announced Monday night they are delaying a vote on a 2020-21 school calendar with an early starting date of Aug. 4 to hear more input from the community.
“We just wanted to kind of put the brakes on it a little bit and listen and collect opinions to make sure everybody’s heard before we move quickly into this,” chairman Brian Swords said.
During a work session last Friday, district officials said a waiver had been approved for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to start school Aug. 4, 2020. But Swords said while the district feels fortunate to have been granted a waiver by the state, feedback from parents has included concerns about vacation plans and how the early
