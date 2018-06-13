Voters select primary winners

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Primary elections have come and gone in Pickens County, with the winning candidates now setting their sights toward the November general election.

Incumbents ruled the day in the county, as all of the local seats up for grabs were retained, with the exception of a possible runoff in S.C. House District 5. Voters turned out at surprisingly high rates, with 22.27 percent taking to the polls for this year’s primary.

The S.C. House District 5 race looks to be headed to a runoff between Allan Quinn and incumbent Neal Collins. Collins took first with 2,309 votes (49.1 percent), while Quinn came in second with 1,241 votes (26.4 percent). David Cox came in third with 1,149 votes (24.4 percent). The possible runoff between the two would occur in two weeks.

In House District 4, Phil Healy was unable to defeat incumbent Davey Hiott. Hiott picked up 3,252 votes compared to Healy’s 1,516. Hiott will face no opposition in the general election.

Two Pickens County Council seats were up for grabs, but

You do not have permission to view this content