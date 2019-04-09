Watermelon Crawl Festival coming to Pickens

Event moving from Belton

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Hagood Mill Historic Site is the new home of the Watermelon Crawl Festival.

The festival, now in its second year, will be moving to the mill from Belton, officials announced over the weekend.

The July 27 festival is a partnership between the mill and the S.C. Entertainment & Music Hall of Fame. The festival is set to begin at 3 p.m. and will feature “music all day,” according to hall of fame executive director Justin Ray Williams.

“We’re very happy to be at this wonderful facility,” Williams said. “We have blues, a little bit of rock, a little bit of country.”

Blues musicians The Carolina Beggars and Nashville singer-songwriter Kyle Mercer are set to perform at the festival. The headliner is Zack Turner, who, along with Buddy Brock, wrote

