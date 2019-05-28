Welcome back

A ribbon-cutting was held last Thursday for the formal grand reopening of the Parkette in Pickens. Owner Larry Looper and his staff are familiar faces in the community to those who love good barbecue and country cooking. The Parkette had been a fixture in Pickens for decades until the restaurant was closed a few years ago. However, Looper continued to cater events following the closure. Recently, he saw a need to bring the restaurant back to a new location at 202F S. Catherine St. in Pickens. The Parkette will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and will continue to cater.