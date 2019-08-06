West champion wins SLWS

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Senior League World Series came to an end Saturday, and for U.S. West champion Central East Maui from Hawaii, it was a walk in the park on their way to the tournament title.

Maui faced little opposition throughout the tournament, sweeping its regional in convincing fashion before making its way to Easley.

Maui continued its dominance in Easley, starting off the tournament with its toughest matchup, facing off against East regional champion Central Accomack (Va.) Little League on July 27. The West champions scored early and often, but still saw Accomack score the most runs they gave up all tournament in a 12-4 victory.

Maui decimated Central champ West Madison (Wisc.) Little League 14-1 on July 28 and shut out West University Little League of Houston 11-0 on July 30 to advance to the U.S. pool final against the host S.C. District 1 suqad on Friday, Aug. 2. However, multiple rain delays forced the game to move to Saturday morning. District 1, no stranger to rain delays and fierce competition, had high hopes. but Maui proved to be too much for the home team, as the West champions shut down the hosts’ bats and cruised to a 10-0 victory.

Maui couldn’t rest for long though, as the team took on the defending champion Liga Pariba Little League from Curacao on Saturday afternoon in the series’ finale. Lee Souza, a standout for the West champions all tournament, got the start and delivered a big performance. Souza pitched a six-inning gem for Maui, giving up only one hit, as the team shelled Pariba early to take an early advantage and eventual 11-0 win and the championship.

The tournament was also a successful one for the local team from District 1. The team made its deepest run ever in the tournament’s third year in Easley, going 3-2 with wins against the Central, Southeast and Southwest regional champions before falling to the eventual champions from the West.

For more information on the results of the 2019 Senior League World Series, visit littleleague.org/world-series/2019/slbws.