What a season

The 2019 Pickens Recreation 11-and-12 football team finished the regular season with a 9-1-1 record. Their only loss came to Wren in the championship game of the Palmetto Tournament. SCAP all-stars began last Tuesday night, with a 36-0 blowout win over Abbeville. With the win, Pickens became the SCAP Western District 11-and-12 football Division 2 champions. The team will now play the winner of Chester vs. Fort Mill in the Upper State Championship on Dec. 7 at Chester High School. Pictured, standing from left, are assistant coach Jeff Roper, Bradley Roe, Levi Woods, Ranson Phillips, Kendall Jackson, Jack Hodges, assistant coach Keith Scoggins, Cale Chapman, Tristan Gillis, Connor Thomas, Mylo Fielder and Tim Fuller. Kneeling are Michael Willimon, David Bolding, Myles Roper, Caleb Powell, Isaac Fuller, J.J. Sowell, Cayden Thacker and Cade Chapman. In front are head coach Kevin Sowell and assistant coach Pat Jackson.