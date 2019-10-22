What’s the scoop on apples?

Did you know that some varieties of apples are better for you than others? Well, I didn’t know that. I thought an apple was an apple and they were all equally nutritious. I was wrong.

This discovery came about when I started thinking about going up to Hendersonville to get apples from the orchard.

We used to do this every year, but we make the trip less often now since I quit making apple jelly.

I started looking up recipes for fried apple pies, apple nut cake, apple butter and apple sauce. Also, baked apple dumplings and homemade mincemeat.

I knew Granny Smith apples are recommended for baking but ran across information about apples in general which was all

You do not have permission to view this content