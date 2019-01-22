Whitehurst focusing on budget, roads this year
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
PICKENS — The county budget, roads and fire service are among Pickens County Councilman Trey Whitehurst’s priorities for this year.
Whitehurst, who represents the Central and Six Mile areas, was sworn in earlier this month after winning re-election to his seat in November.
“I think our budget’s going to be a big thing for this year,” Whitehurst said. “I’ve already been talking to the chairman (Roy Costner). We
