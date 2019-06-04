Who do we stand up for?

Americans fought, died, were wounded and were captured in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953.

The North Korean ruler, Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of the current dictator, secured supplies and training from the Soviet Union and a steady supply of soldiers from communist China. Grandpa had been a major in the Soviet army during World War II and joined the Communist Party.

Korea had been ruled by the Japanese since 1910. After the war ended, America and the Soviet Union agreed to divide the country at the 38th parallel, forming North and South Korea.

Kim Il Sung, an ambitious dictator, wanted to unite the country under his dictatorship.

With help from the Soviet Union and China, he fought against the United States and other United Nations forces for three years. At the end, more than 1 million people were killed, and the country was still divided.

Approximately 36,000 American soldiers died in Korea during the war, and about 100,000 were wounded. As of April of last year, according to data from the Pentagon,

