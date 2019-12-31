Why can’t we all be purple?

If only we lived in a world that didn’t demand our allegiance to either the red party or the blue party. What if we could choose to be part of a new party? The Purple Party.

If it were possible, I’d join the Purple Party, where we would be allowed to be kind to each other.

In the Purple Party, we wouldn’t sit in judgment, but actually would “Do unto others as you would have them do unto

