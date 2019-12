The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce and the city of Pickens announced recently that the winner of this year’s holiday storefront decorating contest was Full Circle Vintage Modern Market, located at 109 W. Main St. The store is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Pictured are Todd Ragsdale, Jennifer Cournoyer and Maggie Cournoyer.