Woman in jail after wreck that killed sons

PICKENS — A woman charged with felony DUI and other charges in connection with a wreck that killed her 6-year-old twin sons last week was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center on Monday after being released from the hospital.

Jennifer Lynn Knox, 38, of Seneca, is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, two child restraint violations, child endangerment and a seatbelt violation. She was denied bond Tuesday after her legal counsel waived a hearing.

Knox was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital after the May 26 wreck that killed her sons, Dylan and Camryn Clark.

The boys died at separate hospitals after the wreck, according to Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan. Duncan said one of the twins was pronounced dead at Prisma Health–Easley and the other died at AnMed Health Cannon Hospital in Pickens.

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said the accident took place at around 10 p.m. May 26 when Knox’s 2005 BMW tried to pass a vehicle pulling a boat on S.C. Highway 183 near its intersection with Concord Church Road. Jones said the vehicle collided

You do not have permission to view this content