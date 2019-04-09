Work, work and more work

And then there was work. Lots and lots of work to keep me out of trouble, and did for the most part.

Looking back, I find that work should be required of all kids. It teaches you how to sweat, how to do tasks you thought were impossible. Most importantly, work inspires you with a sense of accomplishment.

Daddy was a hard worker, and expected me to be the same.

The first job that I recall doing was to carry water to Daddy as he plowed with a mule. I must have been four or five years old. I remember it to be a long walk carrying that mason jar through the woods and across the branch.

I usually found Daddy, however, and he would stop and sit on

