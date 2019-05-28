Wreck kills 6-year-old twins

Mother charged with DUI

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — A Seneca woman has been charged with two counts of felony DUI after a head-on collision that claimed the lives of her 6-year-old twin sons Sunday night.

Dylan and Camryn Clark died at separate hospitals after the wreck, according to Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan. Duncan said Monday afternoon that one of the twins was pronounced dead at Prisma Health–Easley and the other died at AnMed Health Cannon Hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said the boys’ mother, Jennifer Lynn Knox, is charged with two counts of felony

You do not have permission to view this content