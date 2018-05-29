Y Piranha swimmers dive into competition

UPSTATE — The Pickens County YMCA Piranhas swim team got its competitive juices flowing recently at a home swim meet at the Pickens YMCA and at an away meet at the Anderson YMCA.

“I am very proud of all the swimmers,” said Larry McMahan, head coach of the Pickens County Piranhas swim team. “These swimmers have been working hard since the start of the summer season in early April and swam very well at both the Pickens and Anderson meets.”

Lindsey McKeever of Easley also helps coach the team.

Pickens took 26 swimmers to the Anderson meet, and almost

You do not have permission to view this content