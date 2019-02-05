YAMs to host radio show on Saturday

PICKENS — The Young Appalachian Musicians (YAM) will host a radio show at the Hagood Community Center auditorium from 7-9 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 9.

Anderson-based Electric City Bluegrass — 104.7 FM — will produce the show.

Three well-known groups will be entertaining. Sweet Potato Pie Kids is the performing band for YAM. The band of 10 middle-schoolers will amaze attendees with their musical skill and on-stage presence. SPPKids play 40-50 gigs a year. Many of the kids are also instructors for the YAM program.

Danielle Yother started out at the age of 8 in the original YAM program at Holly Springs Elementary. She now plays guitar, mandolin, and bass and is a

You do not have permission to view this content