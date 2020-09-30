19-year-old charged in deadly wreck

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A 19-year-old Easley man is facing charges in connection with a collision Friday that killed a Moore man.

The accident occurred at 12:22 p.m. Friday on S.C. Highway 183, approximately 3.1 miles south of Dacusville, according to Trooper Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan identified

You must be logged in to view this content.