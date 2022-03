By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Two men are charged with murder and attempted murder following a shooting at an Easley mobile home park last week.

Easley police officers responded to a home at 115 Eddie Ave. just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, after reports of a shooting, according to a release from

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login