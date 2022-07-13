2 more Liberty council members resign seats

City now down to 3 on council

LIBERTY — After replacing five city council members over the past year, the city of Liberty is still struggling with turnover among its elected officials following the resignations of Peggy Edwards and John Hayes at Monday’s council meeting.

The city confirmed their resignations with a statement on its website.

“Effective yesterday, July 11, 2022, Peggy Edwards (Ward 2)

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login