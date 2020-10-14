216 SDPC STUDENTS, 44 STAFF MEMBERS ISOLATED LAST WEEK

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County announced Friday that seven staff members and 14 students had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

District officials said 216 students — 1.73 percent of the district’s in-person students — had been quarantined during the week. Additionally, more than 2 percent of the district’s staff — 48 people — were quarantined as well.

Six positive cases attended school, according to district officials — one each at Liberty Elementary and Gettys Middle and two apiece at Daniel and Easley high schools.

Daniel was the most affected school in the district, with seven

