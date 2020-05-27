30-plus new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in county

COLUMBIA — Pickens County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by more than 30 over the past week, according to the latest figures released Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported Monday afternoon that the county was up to 124 cases of the virus, a jump of 31 from 93 the previous Monday. Tuesday’s figures were unavailable at press time.

Statewide, 10,178 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, and 440 people had died of related causes.

Pickens County’s rate of infection of 97.73 positive tests per 100,000 residents is eighth-lowest of South Carolina’s 46 counties. Neighboring Oconee County, which has had 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases, has the second-lowest rate in the state at 59.09 confirmed positives per 100,000 residents. Greenville County, meanwhile, has had 1,300 cases, with a rate of 248.31 cases per 100,000 residents. Lee County has the top rate in the state at 1,176.61 cases per 100,000 residents, although it has only had 198 confirmed cases.

DHEC said last week that statewide recovery rate for the virus is about 85 percent, meaning that about 105 of the county’s confirmed coronavirus patients may have already recovered.

Pickens County has had three deaths related to the virus, including a resident at Foothills Presbyterian Community in Easley, according to DHEC. In their latest figures, state officials said in addition to the death, four residents and one staff member at the nursing home had tested positive for the virus in the past 30 days.

Another Easley nursing home, Easley Place, has had three residents and two staff members test positive for the virus over the past 30 days, DHEC said.

More than 1,000 health care workers across the state have tested positive for COVID-19, according to DHEC.

As of Sunday, a total of 171,034 total tests had been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.