Courier Obituaries 4-22-20

JESSE HAROLD PACE

PICKENS — Jesse Harold Pace, 88, husband of Bobbie Bolding Pace, ascended into the arms of Jesus on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Harold was born in Pickens, a son of the late Vernon and Ada Pace. He graduated from Pickens High School in 1951 and was employed in construction and trucking until his retirement. He was a foreman of a construction crew that helped to clear Lake Jocassee and Lake Keowee. He ended his working career hauling trusses for Mac’s Trusses in Greenville.

He was a member of the South Carolina National Guard in the 1950s. He was a member of East Pickens Baptist Church in Pickens. He was also a volunteer fireman for the Pickens Fire Department for many years and he was a member of the Pickens County Bear Hunters Association.

In addition to his wife of almost 68 years, he is survived by his two daughters, Tebra Cloer (Dr. Michael Cloer) of Rocky Mount, N.C., and Freda Coyle (the late Redmond Coyle) of Easley; grandchildren, Anna Jabali, Clemson Coyle, Cameron Coyle, Jacob Cloer, Noelle Coyle, Aaron Cloer and Courtney Coyle; and great-grandchildren, Nyla Jabali, Michael, Gideon, Sophia and Rachel Cloer, Silas, Mary and Judah Cloer, Pace, Rett and Grady Coyle, and Noah and Corban Coyle.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Joe Melvin Pace of Ninety Six and Jerry Lee Pace of Easley.

A private graveside service was held on April 20 at Mountain View Baptist Church in Six Mile. Conducting the service will be Dr. Michael Cloer, Rev. Wilton Bolding, Rev. Jamie Duncan and Mr. Rick Grant, Harold’s Sunday school teacher.

The family would like to especially thank our loving neighbors and friends who have helped in Harold’s care for the past few years, in addition to our church members. Special thanks to Regency Hospice of Greenville for the excellent, loving care they gave to Harold.

Flowers will be lovingly accepted or memorials may be made to the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention in Richmond, Va.

ROBERT HAL THOMPSON

EASLEY — Mr. Robert Hal Thompson, 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Mr. Thompson was born in St. Joseph, Mich., and was the son of the late Hal Stroud Thompson and Berneice VanCourt Thompson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Catherine Ann Thompson of Easley; daughter, Christine Dove of Easley; his loving and precious grandchildren, Hope, Katelyn and Jordan; and a brother, James Thompson of St. Joseph, Mich.

Mr. Thompson loved his family and spending time teaching a young Christine the value of accounting. He loved NASCAR, playing golf and watching football. What he loved the most was working on his geneology. He was a member at Monroe First Baptist Church in Monroe, N.C. Mr. Thompson spent his life’s work as an accountant and traveled a lot with his job. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Thompson Family.

SARAH ANN STEPHENS

EASLEY — Sarah Ann Stephens, 76, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, Jim Frank Cox and Fannie Dickson Cox; two brothers, Wallace Cox and Jack Cox; and one sister, Johnnie Mary Floyd.

Sarah has seven living siblings, Jimmy Cox, Hoke Cox, Betty Lou Duncan, Floree Pettit, David Cox, Susie Hafner and Frank Cox.

Sarah has two sons, Benny Duncan and Allen Stephens; two stepdaughters, Phyllis Chappell and Glennon Britton; seven grandchildren, Lucille Duncan, Ben Duncan, David Hendricks, Chris Porter, Sabrina Chappell, Stephen Chappell and Seth Chappell; and many great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Glassy Mountain View church.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Stephens Family.

LISA GIBSON BARNES

PICKENS — On Friday, April 17, 2020, in the twinkling of an eye, Lisa Gibson Barnes, crossed over the Jordan River into heaven.

Born on Jan. 20, 1961, in Gainesville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Gibson Jr. and Patricia Adams Gibson. Lisa was the widow of the late Judson Davis Barnes, loving mother to Patricia Langston and loving grandmother of John Conway Langston. She had a funny and brilliant personality and enjoyed writing beautiful poetry. She was of the Christian faith.

Lisa also leaves behind her stepmother, Susan Stouffer; sister, Niki Cobb; nephew, Michael Conway Gibson; and two nieces, Lisa Brittany Gibson and Hannah Elise Cobb.

Funeral services for Lisa will be private. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

MAXINE P. BREAZEALE

PICKENS — Maxine P. Breazeale, wife of Marion Breazeale for 47 years and daughter of the late Clyde and Gladys Phillips, met her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

She was the mother of Jason (Carolyn) Breaezeale of Simpsonville, she was Mimi to her grandchildren, Connor and Logan Breazeale, who were the joy of her life. She is survived by sisters, Deloris (Larry) Chasteen of Pickens and Becky and her late husband (Chuck) Waters of Liberty; brothers, Gordon (Janet) Phillips, Barry (Jan) Phillips and Joe Phillips, all of Pickens, and Greg (Joyce) Phillips of Easley.

Maxine is survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved — they called her Mac Mac — especially Chris Waters and Mandy Hocker.

She was predeceased by brothers, Steve Phillips and Kenneth Phillips; and her sister, Vicky Ann Phillips.

Maxine loved to laugh and to make others laugh, and she will be remembered for her unique sense of humor.

A memorial service honoring Maxine will be held at Elljean Baptist Church at a date to be announced. The families will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial in honor of Maxine may be made to Elljean Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Breazeale family.

BOBBY F. ELLIS

EASLEY — Bobby Fred Ellis, 81, beloved husband of Joan S. Ellis, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Fred and Sue Edwards Ellis.

Surviving are his sons, Glen Ellis, Scott Ellis (Kim) and Scott Albertson (Kristie); daughters, Dana A. Teat (Bryan) and Kelly Jennings (Todd); his brothers, John Ellis (Linda), Rick Ellis (Vick) and Joe Ellis (Debbie); and a sister, Dot Persik (Ron).

He is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and lots of special foster children who have been part of his life since their birth.

Bobby was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and was adored by everyone. We’re so thankful for the stories and precious memories we have to remember him by. Fripp trips will never be the same. Thank you, Papa, for the memories.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Richard Ellis.

We can’t properly bury Papa because of the virus situation, we can’t mourn together, we can’t share memories together and we can’t get together and hug each other, but we will lay this precious soul to rest properly at a later date.

WAYNE SWORDS

LIBERTY — Wayne H. Swords, 78, of 268 Cherokee Drive, passed on to his heavenly home, Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Born in Liberty, he was the son of the late Thomas Earl and Alma Revis Swords. He retired from BellSouth after 38 years of service. Wayne was a longtime loyal member and Past Master of Tate Masonic Lodge No. 292, A.F.M. and he served two terms as mayor of Norris from 1968-1972. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Norris for 55 years.

He loved serving the Lord and served in many different roles over the years, including as a deacon and treasurer. He was also a faithful servant of the Lord on many different mission trips over the years, representing Norris in many different places, especially in Cumberland, Ky., as Campers on Mission. He also served with the S.C. Baptist Convention with disaster relief.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Janie Maw Swords of the home; a son, Andy Swords and his wife, Heather, of Liberty; a sister, Sherrill Henderson and her husband, Larry, of Liberty; a brother-in-law, Melvin Maw of Central; a grandson, Nathan Swords and his wife, Kasey, of Liberty; a granddaughter, Emileigh Swords of Liberty; two great-grandchildren, Scout and Hudson Swords of Liberty; several nieces and nephews; and his very special friend and companion, Ellie.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister-in-law, LeRay Maw.

Due to the current health crisis concerning COVID-19 and CDC guidelines for social distancing, a private memorial service was held at First Baptist Church of Norris. Burial was at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Club 180 Ministries, PO Box 561/716 School Road Cumberland, KY 40823 or First Baptist Church of Norris Mission Team, PO Box 130 Norris, SC 29667

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

BARBARA A. SMITH

CENTRAL — Barbara Ann Smith, 77, widow of Fred Smith, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

She was born in Oconee County on April 2, 1942, a daughter of Robert and Lois Blackwell Taylor.

Barbara worked many years at J.P. Stevens as a spinner and as a warper. Her husband, Fred, passed away in 2010. Barbara loved to read and to cook. She also enjoyed painting.

Barbara is survived by her two sons, Robert Smith and his wife, Kimberly, and Anthony Smith, both of Central; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Crowe of Barstow, Calif., and Mary Alice Wilson of West Union.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband, Fred; and her brother, Richard Taylor.

Graveside services were held on April 18 at Memory Gardens in Clemson.

JAMES M. ROBERTS

PICKENS — Mr. James M. Roberts, 62, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Mr. Roberts was born in Amarillo, Texas, and was the son of the late J.C. Roberts and Mary Alice Brazil.

Mr. Roberts loved his family and talking trucks. He took care of his family and enjoyed as much time as he could spend with them. He was a loving spouse. He loved his Dallas Cowboys, his Clemson Tigers and working his Kubota tractor around the farm.

Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Alisa Roberts of Pickens; daughter, Brandy Hicks (Edward) of Pickens; son, James (Bo) Roberts Jr. (Brandi) of Livingston, Texas; grandchildren, Zack, Carol Joe, Thomas, Colton, Riley and Gaige; and a sister, Vickie Roberts of Dickinson, Texas.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Roberts Family.

AILEEN WHITMIRE BROOKS

EASLEY — Mrs. Aileen Whitmire Brooks, 77, wife of William Larry Brooks, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, a daughter of the late Frank Whitmire and the late Ellie Mealor Whitmire, Mrs. Brooks was a graduate of Parker High School and was a retired business office manager at Magnolias of Easley. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, where she belonged to the Anchor Sunday school class.

Aileen’s greatest love was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 60 years, are three daughters, Denise Brooks Canup (Steve) of Piedmont, Kelley Brooks Robinson (Frankie) of Dacusville and Amy Brooks Kelley (Jason) of Easley; a sister, Geraldine W. McCall of Easley; four grandchildren, Brittany Roper (Craig), Brooks Robinson (Blair), Dylan Canup and Grayson Caroline Kelley; and four great-grandchildren, Remi Roper, Beckett Roper, Judson Roper and Bristol Robinson.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brooks was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Landry Roper; and a brother, Gene Whitmire.

Due to the national COVID-19 crisis and CDC regulations, funeral services were private and live-streamed on April 20. Burial followed at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Flowers will be accepted, and memorials may be made in honor of Mrs. Brooks to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

ALICE KARR

LIBERTY — Alice McCoy Karr, 89, of Liberty, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born in Liberty, she was the daughter of Joseph Lawrence and Huldah Pearson McCoy. She was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas Joe McCoy and Dr. Mack L. McCoy; and two sisters, Katherine McCoy Simonson and Nell McCoy Tutlewski.

Alice was a pillar of Liberty, serving as the deputy clerk at Liberty City Hall for 38 years and loyally worshipping at East Side Baptist Church since 1942 alongside many of her dearest friends. Those who knew her loved her. She was a thoughtful prayer warrior who deeply loved the Lord, her family and the Liberty community. She loved with her whole heart and was generous with her time, her love and her greeting cards. Her beautiful smile and genuine kindness leave a lasting legacy.

Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca Karr McDonald (Mark Wells) of Simpsonville; her son, H. Russell Karr Jr. (Cheryl) of Liberty; two granddaughters, Taryn Paige Sims-Kempson (Hal) of Charlotte, N.C., and Haley Alice Karr of Easley; two great-grandchildren, Parker Alice Kempson and Blanding Sims Kempson; and a special cousin, Dora Loflin. Also surviving are many very special nieces and nephews.

Due to current CDC guidelines concerning social distancing, the family will have a private entombment service at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

A service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date and will be open to all.

The family would appreciate your help in honoring Alice’s own personal card ministry by sending a card with one of your special memories, thoughts or prayers to Liberty Mortuary, PO Box 657, Liberty, SC 29657. These special cards will be displayed as part of the life celebration service later this year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the East Side Baptist Church, Golden Gems, 920 Anderson Drive, Liberty, SC 29657, or to the BrightFocus Foundation (for macular degeneration research) by visiting brightfocus.com.

LOIS ‘LOLO’ ANNETTE BURGESS

EASLEY — Lois “Lolo” Annette Burgess, 61, was born in Elkton, Md., on Nov. 9, 1958. She left this world and entered Heaven’s gates on Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by her daughter, her son and her daughter-in-law at St. Francis Hospital.

A loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend and proud American, Lois was truly a remarkable woman. She left imprints on anyone she came into contact with and loved with her whole heart. In the years leading up to her passing, Lois spent as much time as she could at the beach. She enjoyed horses, sitting on Mommom and Poppop’s back porch, picnics at the lake, spending time at Aunt Shirley’s house, and making beautiful and lasting memories with her family. Lois will always be known for her unwavering love and faith in Jesus Christ.

Lois was preceded in death by her amazing parents, Jackie and Margie Williams.

She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Heather Burgess; and her son and “favorite,” Chuck Burgess and his wife, Jennifer. She is also survived by her three precious grandchildren, Connor, Lizzy and Keira; her four loyal and devoted sisters, Sherry (Paul) Gallman, Debbie (Gerald Dec) Roach, Karen Trammell and Jackie (Ken) Tollison; several aunts and uncles; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she loved truly and deeply.

The family is gathered at their respective homes until they can gather to celebrate Lois’ life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you pray for our nation.

ERROL MARK RAINEY SR.

GREENVILLE — Errol Mark Rainey Sr., of Greenville, after a long, courageous battle with Lewy body dementia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Born in Greenville on Aug. 23, 1950, he was the son of the late Willie Sloan Rainey and the late Lake Hill Rainey of Greenville.

He was the loving husband of Tammy Wallen Rainey for 39 years. Mark began his working career alongside his parents and brother at the family business, Mountain Creek Grocery and Service Station. After working for several Greenville companies, he was a courier for Bon Secours Health System, retiring in 2016.

He was a devoted member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church, where he especially loved singing in the choir. Mark will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, love of family, heart for missions and willingness to help anyone who needed it.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one brother, Norman K. Rainey (Joan) of Greenville; sons, Errol Mark Rainey Jr. (Linda) of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Nathaniel Mark Rainey of Piedmont; daughter, Shannon Rainey Burns (Rhett) of Greenville; and eight grandchildren.

A private burial was held on April 16 for the immediate family. A homegoing celebration will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mountain Creek Baptist Church – Missions. 255 W. Mountain Creek Church Road, Greenville, SC 29609.

BARBARA ANN STONE

SIX MILE — Barbara Ann Stone, 80, of Six Mile and wife of the late Garvin Elton Stone of 57 years, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Oakview Park Assisted Living.

Born on Feb. 3, 1940, in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late William Waco Durham and Ella Dorthula Bearden Durham. Barbara was retired from Cornell Dublier and was a member of Gap Hill Church of God. Barbara loved to go to church then to the jockey lot, yard sales and word search puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Garvin “Bud” Durham and sister, Doris Ellenburg.

Surviving are her son, Scott Stone, and his wife, Angie; two granddaughters, Hillary Baldwin (Dillon) and Lesley Stone; four sisters, Ruby Knight (Sam), Debra Bryant, Brenda Hooper (James) and Yvonne Lomax (Dane); two sisters-in-law, Myremn Durham and Linda Stone; and one precious great-grandson, Denver Baldwin.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Gap Hill Church of God, 3540 Walhalla Highway, Six Mile, SC 29682.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Stone family in making arrangements.

BETTY HUGHES HOLCOMBE

EASLEY — Betty Hughes Holcombe, 86, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Betty Hughes Holcombe was born in Liberty on May 20, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Alfred Lee Hughes and Maudie Blanche Spearman Hughes.

Betty retired as a food service manager in many places including Lucas CAV and Canteen and also was a cosmetologist out of her home in her early years. She was a member of Washington Avenue Baptist Church, where she was a faithful Sunday school teacher for more than 52 years.

Betty was married to Guy James Holcombe on Oct. 22, 1949, and they remained married for 37 years until he died on July 28, 1986.

Surviving are her daughter, Tracy H. Covington (Everett) of Easley; grandchildren, Brittany L. Hildreth (Evan) of Greenville, Savannah Elise Holcombe of Easley and Brianna Mikalah Covington of Easley; and daughter-in-law, Lynne B. Holcombe of Easley.

Predeceasing Mrs. Holcombe, in addition to her husband and her parents, were a brother, Eugene Hughes; a sister, Eloise Hardin; a son, Kenneth Guy Holcombe; and granddaughters, Destiny Hope Covington and Kristian Faith Covington.

A private burial was held on April 17 for immediate family only. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Holcombe family.

Memorials can be made to Washington Avenue Baptist Church, Open Arms Hospice or St. Jude.

BARRY FREEMAN

EASLEY — Barry Russell Freeman, 62, of 1159 Old Liberty Road, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Ray Bruce and Lillian Simmons Freeman. Barry was employed by BASF, where he worked in the lab. He loved camping, golf and just all-around handyman work that involved helping people.

He was a member and deacon at Lakeview Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Sherry Gilstrap Freeman of the home; two daughters, Kerry Freeman of Pickens and Kendra Brock (Sorrell) of Greenville; a sister, Brenda Owens; and three brothers, Danny, Randy and Delma Freeman.

Due to the CDC guidelines concerning social distancing, the family will celebrate Barry’s life at a later date.

