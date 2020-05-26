Courier Obituaries 5-27-20

ANNETTE FINLEY PORTER

PICKENS — Annette Finley Porter, 75, of 120 Terrapin Crossing Road, Pickens, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at St. Francis Regency Hospital.

A native of Pickens, Ms. Porter was the daughter of the late Wallace and Geneva (Chapman) Finley. She was a graduate of Daniel High School and Draughon’s Business College, and a retiree of Perry Ellis, formerly Jantzen, after 37 years of service. She was a faithful member of Mountain View Baptist Church and the Open Door Sunday School Class.

Ms. Porter is survived by daughters, Carol Sloan and husband Tony of Piedmont, and Elizabeth Brownell and husband Alan of Troutman, N.C.; grandchildren, Tori Brownell Happ and husband Justin of Dayton, Ohio, Codie Sloan of Piedmont and Alexa Brownell and Aaron Brownell of Troutman; and sister, Elaine Adams and husband Joe of Pickens.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Porter was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Lewis and Carrie Chapman of Salem, and paternal grandparents, Joe and Rosa Belle Finley of Pickens.

Funeral services were conducted on May 23 at Mountain View Baptist Church by Rev. Scott Willis and Rev. Rick Hayes.

Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association (156 Milestone Way, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615) or Mountain View Baptist Church (336 Mt. View Church Road, Six Mile, SC 29682).

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Porter family.

DEAN B. SCAMMAHORN

EASLEY — Mr. Dean B. Scammahorn, 82, husband of Faye Young Scammahorn, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Born in Richmond, Ind., a son of the late Eugene and Alice L. Scammahorn, Mr. Scammahorn retired from Ohio Gear with 35 years of service and was of the Baptist faith.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

You may pay your respects to Mr. Scammmahorn from 2-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

JUANITA JONES

EASLEY — Mrs. Juanita Finley Jones, 90, wife of the late Osborne Jones, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late Eugene and the late Lois Couch Finley. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Easley, where she loved to teach Sunday school. Mrs. Jones loved crocheting and reading her Bible. She worked as a sales clerk at the Easley Clothing Center and later retired from Belk.

Surviving are three daughters, Jeannie Jones of Easley, Wanda Gibson (Gary) of Easley and Debbie Stewart (Ricky) of Easley; two grandchildren, Kevin Gibson and Brad Stewart; and four great-grandchildren, Brianna, Ashlynn, Keeley and Jade.

In addition to her husband, Juanita is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Sabrina and Keeley Stewart.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 880 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 1A, Greenville, SC 29607.

DAVID MICHAEL DODSON

PICKENS — David Michael Dodson, born on July 28, 1955, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Dodson and her son, Terry Lee Chapman. Also surviving are his siblings, Harold (Ginger) Dodson, Jane (Houston) Hudson and Marcus (Kimberlee) Dodson; four grandchildren, Wyatt, Nate, Amber and Thomas; many nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.

He will be deeply missed.

Palmetto Cremation Service is assisting the Dodson family.

WILLIAM PERRY ANDERS JR.

PICKENS — William Perry Anders Jr., 57, son of Jo Anders and the late William “Bill” Perry Anders Sr., passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Survivors include his daughters, Kalyn Anders of Mauldin and Adrienne Anders of Mauldin; brothers, Yancey Anders of Pickens and Brent (Gina) Anders of Pickens; and nephews and nieces, Grayson, Parker, Evan and Savanah Anders.

Perry was predeceased by his father.

Perry enjoyed spending time with his girls and his entire family.

A graveside service was held on May 23 at Holly Springs Church cemetery.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Anders family.

BRENDA JOAN PHILLIPS BISHOP

EASLEY — Mrs. Brenda Joan Phillips Bishop “Cissie,” 76, wife of James “Jim” Harrison Bishop, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, Mrs. Bishop was the daughter of the late Posey W. Phillips and the late Nan Harbin Phillips. She was a member of Geer Memorial Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of almost 55 years, are a son, Jay Bishop (Julie) of Easley; a daughter, Jami Bishop Cummings of Spartanburg; three grandchildren, Jay Bishop II, Kennedy Bishop and Luke Sturgeon; and three brothers, Jerry Phillips, Mike Phillips and Tony “Randy” Phillips.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at Geer Memorial Baptist Church. Private burial will take place in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

BILLY ALBERTSON

LIBERTY — Billy Boyd Albertson, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Liberty to Iva Albertson and Bessie Mable Sanders Albertson.

Mr. Albertson retired from the United States Navy with 22 years of service. He later worked many years at the Reserve at Clemson. He was a member of Potter’s Clay Fellowship in Easley.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph “Joe” Albertson of Liberty, and William C. “Billy” Godshall Jr. (Trina) of Haysville, Kan.; five sisters, Linda Porter of Pickens, Tommie Clemmer, Jo Brunson and Debbie Bozarth, all of Bluffton, and Gloria Howell of Columbia; a brother, Harold Albertson of Walhalla; two grandchildren, Micheal Godshall and Deanna Greene; and one great-grandchild, Lennox Godshall.

Due to the current health crisis concerning COVID-19 and CDC guidelines for social distancing, the family will have a private service to honor Billy’s life in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Westview Cemetery in Liberty, South Carolina.

The livestream of his service will be available at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, by visiting his tribute wall at libertymortuary.com.

The family will be at the home. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

EUNICE G. GALLOWAY

EASLEY — Mrs. Eunice Grant Galloway peacefully transitioned from this life after 102 years to her eternal home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

She was the widow of Oscar S. Galloway Jr., with whom she shared 71 years of marriage. A 1936 graduate of Easley High School and later Draughon’s Business College, she worked closely with her husband in his business ventures. Second only to her family, the great passion in her life was a strong Christian faith evidenced by ceaseless work in the United Wesleyan Church (Arial community) of which she was a member for approximately 85 years. Her service to the church was a warm, gentle, loving role model for all, Sunday school teacher, member of Wesleyan Women and prayer chain leader.

The daughter of the late James Edward and Estella Murphy Grant, she is survived by a daughter, Amelia Sexton (Woody); sons Mike (Linda), Ben (Louise), Sam (Ruth Ann) and Jeff (Dusti); and a sister, Mary Lou Morris.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brothers, John, Guy and James Grant; sisters, Lois Masters, Leona Masters and Margaret Grant; and great-grandsons, Wesley Bowen and Clint Garrett.

Her surviving grandchildren are Ashley Young (Nathan), DeWayne Sexton (Connie), Greer Fisher (Ronnie), Grant Galloway (Kim), Tara Ann Garrett (Hal), Bennett Galloway (Crystal), Clint Galloway (Lynn), Murray Cromer (Brandon), LuAnn Edens (Jay), Rebecca Wallace (Josh), Mitsy Lafferty, Chandler Evans (Cory) and Kerrigan Watts (Dustin); as well as 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, private funeral services will be held at United Wesleyan Church. Entombment will follow in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to the United Wesleyan Church, 738 Rice Road, Easley, SC 29640 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

FRANCES HARGROVE GILLILAND

EASLEY — Frances Hargrove Gilliland, 93, wife of the late Hosea Gilliland, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Born in Bladenboro, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Stella Mae Thompson and the late James Arthur Hargrove. Frances was a member of the Mother’s Sunday School class, Women’s Ministry and the Fresh Annointing Choir at the Easley Church of God.

Surviving are her nephew, Jimmy Usery (Annette); two nieces, Linda Lesley and Sandra Matthews; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Along with her loving husband, Frances was preceded in death by her five brothers, Ralph, H.B., James, Millard and Albert Hargrove; a sister, Ella Mae Usery; and a nephew, Ron Usery.

A private funeral service was held on May 22 at Graceland Cemetery, West. Please visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com to access the link for livestreaming of the service.

Memorials may be made to the Church of God Children’s Home, 3485 Orphanage Cir, Concord, NC 28027.

FLOYD BYRON LESLIE

EASLEY — Mr. Floyd Byron Leslie, 75, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home in Easley.

Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Floyd Robert Leslie and Helen Cannon Leslie, and husband of Barbara Leslie.

Byron was very loved by his family and worked in the pharmaceutical industry.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Barbara; two sons, Kenny Barker (Lisa) of Westminster and Mark Leslie (Jamin) of Columbia; and a sister, Nancy Miller (Johnny) of Pickens. Byron leaves four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren to share in his memory.

In addition to his parents, Byron was predeceased by a sister, Carol Sue.

The family will be having a private graveside service.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Leslie Family.

FRANCES LOUISE WILLIAMS

SIX MILE — Frances Louise Williams, 86, passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020, in Greenville.

Born in Pickens, she was the daughter of the late Royse Anthony and Florence Day, and wife of three predeceased husbands.

Louise was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church and was retired after 45 years from Gayley Plant in Marietta as a knitting instructor.

Survivors include a son, Tony Turner (Joan) of Pickens; two grandchildren, Lori Foster and Crystal Turner; three great-grandchildren, Abby Foster, Savannah Childress and Jesse Cox; and one great-great-grandchild, Zane Cox, all of Pickens.

In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by her husbands, Charles B. Turner, James E. Grant and George B. Williams; two sons, Greg Turner and Royse Turner; a sister, Ivory Reece; and three brothers, Loyd Anthony, Parker Anthony and Donald Anthony.

A graveside service was held on May 24 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens. Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Williams family.